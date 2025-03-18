GWN Securities Inc. Makes New $300,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 767.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,113,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $204.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.47. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.11 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

