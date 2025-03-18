Christopher Gerald Hutter Sells 15,010 Shares of Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) Stock

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $182,521.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,273.28. The trade was a 6.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ascent Industries Stock Performance
Ascent Industries stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. 61,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,765. The firm has a market cap of $130.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. Ascent Industries Co. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $13.56.
Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter.
Ascent Industries Company Profile
Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.
