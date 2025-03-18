Insider Buying: WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) insider Judy Amanda Happe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £3,400 ($4,416.16).

WizzFinancial Price Performance

WizzFinancial stock traded down GBX 0.72 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 34.28 ($0.45). 727,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,719. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of £18.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.62. WizzFinancial has a 52 week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 45 ($0.58).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About WizzFinancial

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

Featured Stories

