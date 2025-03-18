Mark Barrysmith Sells 1,445 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $29,781.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,963,224.37. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Barrysmith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Mark Barrysmith sold 12,019 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $305,522.98.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Mark Barrysmith sold 1,395 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $30,243.60.

On Thursday, January 16th, Mark Barrysmith sold 1,362 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $29,841.42.

Unity Software Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of U traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,544,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,344,844. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on U shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Unity Software from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Unity Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.61.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

