Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 199.50 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 197.38 ($2.56), with a volume of 44086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.50 ($2.55).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 185 ($2.40) to GBX 200 ($2.60) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £536.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.22, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 146.91.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

