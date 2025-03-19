Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stake Boosted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 49.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,395,000 after acquiring an additional 205,584 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,645,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $8,097,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,464,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

PIPR opened at $252.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.87. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $183.58 and a 1 year high of $351.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Articles

