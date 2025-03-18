Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 27,830 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONG. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 147,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VONG stock opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.