Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $7.71 Million Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.12% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 117,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.