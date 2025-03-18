AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,580 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.74.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

