Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,325 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15,765.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period.

GTO stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

