Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,500,000 after buying an additional 531,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,201,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after buying an additional 247,986 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,832.7% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after buying an additional 137,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,619,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $267.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

