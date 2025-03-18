Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $173,055,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,342,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,347,000 after acquiring an additional 141,541 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,651,000 after acquiring an additional 285,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $115.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.26. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

