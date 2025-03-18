Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 1,861 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTGS. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 436,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 51,152 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 60.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1,180.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 54,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 50,118 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTGS stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $935.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $33.38.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

