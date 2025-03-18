Swiss National Bank Buys 4,900 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Duolingo worth $21,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUOL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,663,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,085,000 after purchasing an additional 564,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duolingo by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,530,000 after buying an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,330,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 197,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after acquiring an additional 76,875 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

Duolingo Price Performance

Duolingo stock opened at $294.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.75 and a beta of 0.92. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $441.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.89.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.82, for a total transaction of $3,368,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,251.04. This represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,499 shares of company stock valued at $29,162,568. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

