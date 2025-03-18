1ST Source Bank Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,643,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.07 and a 200 day moving average of $170.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 93.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.54 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

