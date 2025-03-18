Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 811 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,287,000. Reliant Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,485,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,979,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,748,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,519,000.

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.18 and a 1 year high of $151.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.43 and its 200 day moving average is $144.25.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

