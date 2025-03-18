Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 2,801 Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Belden by 14.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,486,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,485,000 after buying an additional 576,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,532,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 708,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,939,000 after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 15.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $131.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $275,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,599.11. The trade was a 9.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $1,619,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,939,527.05. This trade represents a 11.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,774. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

