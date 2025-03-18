Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,249.24. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.20.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $260.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $263.70.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

