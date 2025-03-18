Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys 173 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $198.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.77. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 55.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.