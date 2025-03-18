TCTC Holdings LLC Invests $42,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.00.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $620.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $700.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $759.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.27 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

