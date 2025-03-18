Swiss National Bank Sells 56,500 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of APA worth $24,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in APA by 5,718.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in APA by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in APA by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of APA by 48.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 3.26. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

