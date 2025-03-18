Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $5.91 Million Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JQUA. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,224,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,484,000 after buying an additional 1,104,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,102,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,676,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,686,000 after purchasing an additional 612,953 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,539,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,219,000 after purchasing an additional 510,409 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.61 and a twelve month high of $60.79.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.