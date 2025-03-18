Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Short Interest Update

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITP opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.31% of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

