Royce & Associates LP Reduces Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,472 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.27% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $13,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 25,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 334,657 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 56,962 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 31,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,880. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 3.6 %

AOSL opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.15 million, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 2.56. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $53.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

