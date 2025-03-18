Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the February 13th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISE. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WISE stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 million, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

