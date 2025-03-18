Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 483 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VDC stock opened at $216.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $194.38 and a twelve month high of $226.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.85.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

