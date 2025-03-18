Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.