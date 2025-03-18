EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $62.53 and a one year high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.