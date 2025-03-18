Insider Selling: NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX) Senior Officer Sells C$16,906.24 in Stock

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nicholas Van Dyk sold 26,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$16,906.24.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NCX opened at C$0.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.48. NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 65.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$182.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.20.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Company Profile
