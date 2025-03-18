GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.23.

GDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $25.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get GDS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GDS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GDS Trading Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GDS by 1,904.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.07. GDS has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.