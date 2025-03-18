GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.23.
GDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $25.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GDS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GDS Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:GDS opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.07. GDS has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $52.50.
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GDS
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.