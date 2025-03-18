GWN Securities Inc. Invests $238,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dover by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 54.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.91.

NYSE DOV opened at $183.05 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $168.20 and a one year high of $222.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.65.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

