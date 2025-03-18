GWN Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,575,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 113,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56. The stock has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

