Hammond Power Solutions Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:HMDPF)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
Hammond Power Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %
HMDPF stock opened at C$56.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.22. Hammond Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$52.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.26.
About Hammond Power Solutions
