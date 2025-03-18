Medicine Man Technologies (SHWZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Medicine Man Technologies to post earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter.

Shares of SHWZ stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.04.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Others segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

