Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.

XMLV opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $53.37 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

