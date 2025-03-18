Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 11,356 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 5.83% of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QDIV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,555,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.60. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $37.33.

About Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index based on quality and dividend metrics. QDIV was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

