Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $798,976.97 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 23,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $798,976.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,661 shares in the company, valued at $7,193,468.91. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of HIMS traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,228,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,813. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $922,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIMS. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.