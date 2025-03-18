Sarah Aebersold Sells 5,632 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Aebersold sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $140,574.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,665.60. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sarah Aebersold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Sarah Aebersold sold 2,695 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $68,560.80.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Sarah Aebersold sold 1,091 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,275.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Sarah Aebersold sold 240 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $6,484.80.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 376,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 2.04.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $11,113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,145,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,733,000 after acquiring an additional 377,111 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

