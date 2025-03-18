Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Director Nathaniel Ru Sells 2,123 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) Director Nathaniel Ru sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $50,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,785,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,485,356.20. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Sweetgreen stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.66. 2,127,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 2.44. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $45.12.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 3,571.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

