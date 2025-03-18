Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 660 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sysco by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Sysco stock opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.49. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

