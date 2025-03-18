StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.50 price target on shares of Fluent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.30.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.06 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 64.75% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluent will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 216,877 shares during the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluent by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

