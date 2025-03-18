StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
BYFC opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $67.98 million, a P/E ratio of 186.55 and a beta of 0.73.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 3.02%.
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
