StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

BYFC opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $67.98 million, a P/E ratio of 186.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Broadway Financial by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 249,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 90,299 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.