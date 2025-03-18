International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 278.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

