Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock Holdings Lifted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESI. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 610.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.34. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

