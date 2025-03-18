Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 612.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,080,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 929,206 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 140,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,623,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,036 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 47,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

