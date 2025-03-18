iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ ILIT opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.57% of iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

