L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Mark Landau Buys 28,065 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau purchased 28,065 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.68 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of A$75,326.46 ($47,978.64).
Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 6th, Mark Landau acquired 94,874 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.66 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$252,744.34 ($160,983.65).
L1 Long Short Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.
L1 Long Short Fund Increases Dividend
L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile
L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L1 Long Short Fund
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.