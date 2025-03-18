Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 96,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 76,369 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,529,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,436,000 after acquiring an additional 77,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.13.

Nutrien Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NTR opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 159.12%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.