ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Down 15.3% in February

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

