ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Down 15.3% in February

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ZW Data Action Technologies
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.