Short Interest in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Decreases By 15.4%

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:YOTA opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. Yotta Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

About Yotta Acquisition

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

