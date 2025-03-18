Short Interest in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Decreases By 15.4%

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Yotta Acquisition Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:YOTA opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. Yotta Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $15.49.
About Yotta Acquisition
